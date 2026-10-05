Flipkart Big Billion Days: MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17 and iPad Air M4 get festive price tags

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MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17 lead the Apple deals

The MacBook Air M5 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is listed at ₹1,24,990. The offer details show an MRP of ₹1,49,900 and a selling price of ₹1,39,990, with a ₹15,000 bank offer bringing the net effective price to ₹1,24,990.

The deal also includes an option for 12 months of no-cost EMI at ₹10,419 per month. You can opt for a ₹99 protection plan that offers two years of complete protection, including warranty and accidental damage coverage, along with an assured buyback of up to 50% of the invoice value.

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The MacBook Neo 13-inch is listed at ₹67,990, while the iPhone 17 is available for ₹76,999.

iPads, AirPods and accessories also on the list

The iPad A16 is listed at ₹39,990, while the iPad Air M4 is priced between ₹64,999 and ₹67,999.

For audio buyers, the AirPods Pro 3 are listed at ₹21,490. An Apple Mouse is available for ₹5,399. The list also includes Apple cables and chargers starting at ₹1,499.