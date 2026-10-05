Flipkart Big Billion Days: MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17 and iPad Air M4 get festive price tags

Apple fans looking to upgrade this festive season may have several devices to choose from, with prices for a range of products emerging ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The list includes some of Apple’s latest products, from the MacBook Air M5 and iPhone 17 to the iPad Air M4, along with AirPods and accessories.
Among the revealed prices, the MacBook Air M5 attracts attention at ₹1,24,990, while the iPhone 17 is listed at ₹76,999. The iPad Air M4, meanwhile, is available between ₹64,999 and ₹67,999. However, not every price reflects a straightforward reduction, so it's important to understand what the listed figures mean before you shop.