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5 unusual gadgets that stood out at IFA 2026, from a robot that carries another robot to an AI pet

5 unusual gadgets that stood out at IFA 2026, from a robot that carries another robot to an AI pet

From unconventional home appliances to AI companions, IFA 2026 showcased products that rethink everyday tasks, blending automation, smart features and futuristic ideas in surprising ways.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 6:00 AM IST
5 unusual gadgets that stood out at IFA 2026, from a robot that carries another robot to an AI petIFA 2026 showcased unusual gadgets, from dual robots and smart bottles to AI pets.(Representative image)

IFA 2026 in Berlin showcased plenty of mainstream consumer technology, but some products stood out for taking familiar ideas in unexpected directions. From a robot vacuum that carries a second robot to an AI cyber pet designed to remember its owner, the event featured gadgets that pushed automation beyond conventional appliances.

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Xiaomi brought a washer-dryer with three separate drums, while Mammotion’s LUBA 4 AWD robotic mower tackled another common problem - trimming lawn edges. WiWu, meanwhile, turned an everyday water bottle into a connected device with facial recognition and tracking features.

1. Roomba Duo: A robot carrying another robot

iRobot’s Roomba Duo pairs a heavy-duty main robot with an ultra-compact companion. A mechanical arm lowers the smaller unit into tight spaces beneath furniture and narrow areas. The two share a home map and coordinate cleaning through AI. The main robot vacuums and steam-mops, while the companion handles hard-to-reach areas. iRobot showcased the Duo as a prototype at IFA, so pricing and availability have not been announced.

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2. WiWu Smart Water Bottle: More than just hydration

WiWu’s smart water bottle adds technology to an everyday essential. Its lid includes a display showing water temperature, time and battery level, alongside USB-C charging and a MagSafe stand. The bottle also reportedly uses facial recognition to restrict access to its owner and supports Apple’s Find My network, giving you a way to locate it if misplaced.

3. Xiaomi Tri-Drum Washer: Three drums in one

Xiaomi’s Mijia Tri-Drum Washer Dryer Pro 12kg packs three separate drums into one appliance. The arrangement allows different types of laundry to be washed and dried simultaneously, including regular and delicate garments. The model received an IFA Innovation Award. It is not yet available in Europe, while a Xiaomi employee indicated a possible 2027 launch at slightly above €1,000.

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4. LUBA 4 AWD: A mower that trims edges

Mammotion’s LUBA 4 AWD combines quad-vision, 360-degree LiDAR and NetRTK positioning with all-wheel drive. Its standout addition is an edge-trimming module designed to handle grass along boundaries that robotic mowers can leave behind. The model was also recognised as an IFA Innovation Awards honouree.

5. OlloNi SS1: An AI pet that remembers you

OlloBot’s OlloNi SS1 is an AI “Cyber Pet” built around its EmpathCore emotional engine. Its Affinilog system learns your tone, habits and mood shifts, while the Memory Heart Module stores shared experiences. You can interact through touch, voice and its name, with the robot designed to become more personalised over time.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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