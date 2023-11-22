$80,000 a month! This YouTuber became a millionaire when he was just 26 years old

Nuseir Yassin, popularly known as Nas Daily, recently shared his financial journey on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast. During the podcast, Kamath asked content creators like Tanmay Bhat, Prajakta Koli, Ranveer Allahbadia and Nuseir Yassin about their finances.

Yassin revealed that he started with a savings of $30,000 and he didn’t even earn any money in his first year. However, once he amassed 100K followers, he started earning between $1000 and $2000 a month from various jobs. When a brand deal came along, he charged between $1000 and $2000.

With the introduction of monetisation by Facebook, Yassin started to make money from his channel, making about $10,000 a month. At this point, he felt like he had made it. He had a million followers on Facebook and was earning $10,000 a month. He then went on to talk about the difference between the growth in a normal job and a content creator’s earnings.

He said, "The beauty of the creator economy is that it doesn’t follow a straight line. Your salary increases in a straight line, if you have a regular job perhaps by 10% every month." But if you’re a content creator, your income can skyrocket.

His 1 million followers became 10 million followers and Facebook started giving him $30,000 a month. Then his brand deals started to be another $30,000 a month, and speaking engagements added another $20,000 a month. So, he was averaging $80,000 a month.

Three years in, or 1,000 days later, he was making $80,000 a month. At the age of 26, he became a millionaire. Then he decided to build a company. The company started making $20,000 by creating videos for other people. He told his clients about his social media videos to pitch brand video for them. He then started offering services. Eventually, he started to monetise his community by offering services like Nas Academy classes, Nas Summit, and Nas travels.

Currently, Yassin has two companies. According to Yassin, the combined revenue of these companies is roughly $900,000 to a million dollars a month. This income comes from six or seven different sources, so it’s highly diversified. The profit is roughly $200K USD per month from one company, while the other company is losing money. Yassin’s journey is a testament to the power of the creator economy and the potential it holds for those who dare to dream and work hard.

