80s retro trend goes viral on X; BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Himanta Biswa Sarma join the buzz

READ THIS: Instagram 80s photo trend goes viral: How to create your own retro photo using ChatGPT

Rijiju appeared to embrace the nostalgia with a photograph styled in a classic 1980s Bollywood look. Sharing it on X, he wrote, “Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I'm also forced to 80s nostalgia!” His post featured sunglasses, a blazer, an open shirt and a retro-inspired pose beside a car.

Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I'm also forced to 80s nostalgia ! pic.twitter.com/iJIg8JmZOz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 9, 2026

Goyal joined the trend, posting a vintage-style photograph with the caption, “Vibing to the 80s trend ”. His picture showed him sporting sunglasses and a suit, recreating the fashion aesthetic associated with the decade.

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Vibing to the 80s trend 😎 pic.twitter.com/nvzhrMDg1T — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 8, 2026

Sarma followed suit, sharing a retro photograph and writing, “Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it. Back to the 80s eh!” His post featured a throwback appearance with oversized sunglasses and a period-style outfit.

Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it 😁



Back to the 80s eh! pic.twitter.com/5pxFPHYscU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 9, 2026

What is the viral 80s trend?

The trend revolves around recreating or sharing photographs inspired by the 1980s, a decade remembered for its distinctive fashion, music, cinema and pop-culture. Users have been using old photographs, AI-generated transformations and retro styling to recreate the look and feel of the period.

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The trend has gained attention because it combines nostalgia with a playful transformation, allowing users to present themselves in a vintage avatar. Celebrities, influencers and figures joining the trend have further amplified its visibility.