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80s retro trend goes viral on X; BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Himanta Biswa Sarma join the buzz

80s retro trend goes viral on X; BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Himanta Biswa Sarma join the buzz

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have shared posts on X featuring their 80s looks

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 3:47 PM IST
80s retro trend goes viral on X; BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Himanta Biswa Sarma join the buzzBJP leaders join the internet’s viral 80s nostalgia craze

A wave of 1980s nostalgia has taken social media, and several BJP leaders are now joining the viral trend with throwback-style photographs inspired by the era.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have shared posts on X featuring their 80s looks, adding to a trend spreading widely online.

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Rijiju appeared to embrace the nostalgia with a photograph styled in a classic 1980s Bollywood look. Sharing it on X, he wrote, “Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I'm also forced to 80s nostalgia!” His post featured sunglasses, a blazer, an open shirt and a retro-inspired pose beside a car.

Goyal joined the trend, posting a vintage-style photograph with the caption, “Vibing to the 80s trend ”. His picture showed him sporting sunglasses and a suit, recreating the fashion aesthetic associated with the decade.

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Sarma followed suit, sharing a retro photograph and writing, “Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it. Back to the 80s eh!” His post featured a throwback appearance with oversized sunglasses and a period-style outfit.

What is the viral 80s trend?

The trend revolves around recreating or sharing photographs inspired by the 1980s, a decade remembered for its distinctive fashion, music, cinema and pop-culture. Users have been using old photographs, AI-generated transformations and retro styling to recreate the look and feel of the period.

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The trend has gained attention because it combines nostalgia with a playful transformation, allowing users to present themselves in a vintage avatar. Celebrities, influencers and figures joining the trend have further amplified its visibility.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 3:47 PM IST
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