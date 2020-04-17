9 video-conferencing apps to use if you're looking for alternatives to Zoom

Video-conferencing software Zoom is facing flak over its flawed security policies. Yesterday, the government explicitly said that Zoom "is not a safe platform" and issued an advisory for those who use it. Several other countries have also expressed concern about the security of the application. Germany, Singapore and Taiwan have already banned the application. Google has issued a ban on the use of Zoom for its employees citing security concerns.

If you are looking for an alternative for the app then here are a few alternatives to Zoom:

1. Meet Now

Meet Now in Skype allows users to easily set up a collaboration space and invite both Skype contacts and users who are not on Skype. Participants can easily join meetings whether they have an account or not

During a meeting, participants can open recent chats, view participants currently in the call, can record the call, mute or unmute the microphone, and send a reaction to the call. Meet Now can store the recording for up to 30 days. It can blur background before entering the call. One can also share presentations, work material or designs in a conference call.

2.Cisco WebEx

WebEx's freemium version allows 50 to 100 participants. It also allows unlimited timing for each meeting.

3. StarLeaf

StarLeaf creates quick and easy video meetings or point-to-point video calls. Maximum 20 participants can video-chat at one time in StarLeaf. It is currently offering its basic video and messaging product free of charge.

4. Jitsi Meet

Jitsi is a set of open-source projects that allows you to easily build and deploy secure video conferencing solutions. Up to 75 participants (up to 35 for the best experience) can meet virtually. A user can blur the background (currently in beta). It also integrates with Slack, Google Calendar, and Office 365

5. Whereby

Whereby is a flexible tool providing video meetings in the browser- no downloads and no logins required for guest users. Any room in a team account can be made XL to hold up to 50 people per call.

6. Hangouts

Hangouts can be used for video chats with up to 10 people. However, voice conversations can have up to 150 participants. There aren't a lot of additional features. You can add text messages and share screens.

7. Signal

Signal is considered to be the most private messaging app. Even Edward Snowden relies on Signal. Signal allows encrypted video chats using its open-source Signal Protocol technology. Development is supported by users. Use the built-in image editing features to sketch, crop, and flip your outgoing photos. Despite the added layers of security, Signal remains simple to use and is available for free on Android and iOS. Desktop devices do not currently support video calls on Signal.

8. FaceTime

If the entire team is using Apple devices, then there's nothing more stable and secure than FaceTime. According to Apple, FaceTime uses end-to-end encryption.

9. Microsoft Meet

Through this app, one can talk to team members privately or in specific channels. The app allows video chat with up to 250 people at once. Meetings can be scheduled in the Teams app or through Outlook.

