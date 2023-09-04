Aadhaar Update Last Date: How to change details online for free before September 14

For Aadhaar card update, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) charges a fee of Rs 50. However, the service is available free of cost till September 14. People can update Aadhaar card demographic details like name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email online.

With this concession, UIDAI aims to encourage users to keep updating their details on a regular basis. Earlier, this free service was available till June 14, but then it was extended by 3 months. The free service is only available for online updates, as users will have to pay the required fee on offline centers.

Do note that details for photo, iris and other biometric data can only be updated by visiting your nearest Aadhaar enrollment center. They will also have to pay the required fee.

Here are a few steps that users can take to update their Aadhaar card details online.

How to update Aadhaar card online

Go to MyAadhaar portal or the official Aadhaar website (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in)

Click on “Login” and enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha Click on “Generate OTP” Enter the OTP sent on your registered mobile number Now select “Address Update” and then “Update Aadhaar online” Now tap on the category you want to update: name, date of birth, gender, address Now proceed to upload the required documents as proof Once you have completed the process, a 14-digit Update Application Number (URN) will be generated

In our experience, the OTP generation during this process took a couple of extra attempts. You can track your Aadhaar card update status with the help of the URN that you will receive on your registered mobile number via SMS.

Recently, UIDAI warned users on X, formerly called Twitter, that the government never asks for Proof of Identity or Proof of Address documents via WhatsApp or email for Aadhaar card update. The tweet read, “#BewareOfFraudsters UIDAI never asks you to share your POI/ POA documents to update your #Aadhaar over Email or Whatsapp. Update your Aadhaar either online through #myAadhaarPortal or visit Aadhaar centers near you."

This comes after frauds and scams related to Aadhaar cards are on the rise in India. These bad actors can misuse the Aadhaar card details by tricking the citizens into giving these details.

