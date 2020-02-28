Accenture employs 63,000 robots but doesn't think they will replace humans

'Will robots replace human employees?' is perhaps one of the most-discussed issues globally. While experts and industrialist would have different opinions, Accenture has a unique view. The company has the largest robot workforce in the industry - 63,000 - but it does not believe that humans can be replaced in the future.

The operations division of Accenture has the largest robot workforce in the industry. Manish Sharma, the incoming head of the unit, told Economic Times that Accenture has more than 63,000 robots working.

Manish Sharma, as part of Accenture's recent reorganization strategy, will take charge of unit worth USD 6 billion from March 1. The unit has over 141,000 employees.

"I don't want my people anywhere in the world to do boring jobs. We call it MRPT - measurable, repeatable, predictable and transaction work - that our people will not do," Sharma told The Economics Times. "That will be done by robots and our people will be the supervisors of robots," added Sharma.

Sharma said that automation should be a goal in itself as companies are looking to make processes more efficient.

Sharma explained that there is no point in automating wasteful processes. Accenture does not automate processes if they don't meet certain criteria. He said that processes should be designed such that they get to the core issues.

Accenture's Synops platform allows it to study a process, follow how a single agent performs a certain task and then creates a framework that automates certain parts of the process. This process then further allows the human agent to work on issues that could not be automated.

"The big shift that we are looking at is trying to drive massive innovation at a huge scale for our clients. The industry earlier was built around how many full-time equivalents (billable employees) you had. And, we are now saying we are partners with our clients to deliver business outcomes," Sharma told the daily. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies are all moving towards outcome-based models, he said.

Sharma will complete 25 years at Accenture this March. He wants to ensure that Accenture continues to be a market leader in the industry.

Also Read: How an incremental approach to human-assisted AI can help improve customer experience