‘Accepting $226 mn while laying off 12k Googlers’: Employees react to Google CEO Sundar Pichai's massive pay package

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced that its CEO, Sundar Pichai, received a total compensation package of approximately $226 million (Rs 1,846 crore) in 2022. This is more than 800 times the median employee's pay at the company. The details of Pichai's compensation were disclosed in a securities filing last month and employees were soon to share memes and jokes on it.

As per CNBC, on an internal Google employees forum a post read, “Ruth’s cost savings applied to everyone… except our hardworking VPS and CEO.”

Meanwhile, another one said, “Sundar accepting $226 million while laying off 12k Googlers, cutting perks, and destroying morale and culture.”

According to the filing, the majority of Pichai's compensation came in the form of stock awards, which were valued at around $218 million. This is not the first time that Pichai has received a significant compensation package. In 2021, he received a total of $281 million, which was also largely comprised of stock awards.

Alphabet has been cutting jobs globally, with the company announcing plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide in January. This was equivalent to 6 per cent of its global workforce. In addition, there have been reports of disputes between Google employees and management over layoffs.

In March, more than 200 Google workers were laid off from the company's Zurich offices, prompting a walkout by employees. This followed a similar walkout at the company's London offices earlier this month, after a dispute over job cuts.

