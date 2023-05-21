Accessibility controversy: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces criticism for misusing alt text on Twitter

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced criticism for his improper use of alt text on social media, stirring controversy just weeks after major brands were called out for similar offences. On his official Twitter account, a four-picture photo grid depicting a cabinet meeting was posted. However, the alt text fields, which are intended to provide descriptions for blind users, simply read: "We're growing the economy."

Number 10, the Prime Minister's office, stated that it strives to make images as accessible as possible. However, this incident follows the recent backlash faced by companies like McDonald's, who were chastised for using alt text to conceal jokes in their "click here" meme.

Alt text is an accessibility feature that allows screen readers to describe image elements, such as people's attire, surroundings, and any visible text. In the case of the tweet from Rishi Sunak's account, when the photos are clicked, they expand to reveal a list of accomplishments claimed by the government. Regrettably, this additional information is not included in the alt text, leaving screen reader users unaware of its content.

The government has faced criticism for its failure to provide comprehensive descriptions of the images. In response, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) tweeted a video that demonstrated how the images would sound to blind individuals using a screen reader, with the phrase "we're growing the economy" repeated four times.

Becky Brynolf, the head of social media at the RNIB, expressed her disappointment upon seeing the tweet. She emphasised the importance of ensuring equal access to information for everyone, calling it a fundamental human right that should be the responsibility of all. Becky also highlighted the irony of Rishi Sunak's actions, as the government had previously issued guidelines in 2018 for public bodies to make their websites and apps accessible.

While the guidance did not explicitly mention social media, Becky argues that it is reasonable to expect the communications teams of key public figures, such as the prime minister, to make their social media posts accessible as well.

Number 10 responded to the criticism with a statement, claiming to employ various methods and channels to communicate with the public and striving to ensure accessibility. They affirmed their use of alternative text on social channels.

We are working day-in and day-out to grow the economy. pic.twitter.com/wYgxplNEZm — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 17, 2023

