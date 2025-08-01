Business Today
Acer Day 2025 kicks off with exclusive offers, promotions and more for India

The campaign includes in-store games, AI-powered product showcases, and limited-time online discounts throughout August.

Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025 1:24 PM IST
Acer Day 2025 kicks off with exclusive offers, promotions and more for IndiaAcer Day 2025 sale will last the entire month of August

Acer has officially launched Acer Day 2025, marking the ninth year of its annual celebration across the Asia Pacific region. The campaign showcases Acer’s expanding ecosystem of AI-powered products, ranging from consumer laptops and desktops to enterprise-grade solutions such as servers, tailored to modern personal and professional needs.

Speaking on the campaign, Andrew Hou, President of Pan Asia Pacific Operations at Acer Inc., said, “Acer Day 2025 is a celebration of pushing boundaries. Through the #BreakALimit campaign, we aim to inspire people to step outside their comfort zones and discover new possibilities with the support of our latest solutions.” Hou also highlighted Acer’s ongoing collaborations with sport brands to reflect its commitment to innovation and vibrant community spirit.

Exclusive Offers in India

In India, Acer Day 2025 brings a variety of in-store and online offers throughout August, aimed at delivering both value and experience to customers.

In-Store Promotions: August 1–17

Shoppers at Acer Mall Exclusive Stores can participate in the ‘Spin the Wheel’ activity and are guaranteed to win gifts, such as:

  • Wireless mouse
  • Wireless keyboard and mouse combo
  • Laptop backpack

Customers purchasing select products will also receive assured discount coupons, including:

  • ₹1,000 off on any Acer monitor
  • ₹2,000 off on any Acer tablet

Upgrade Bundles: August 1–31

Acer is offering attractive upgrade bundles across various product categories:

  • Extended warranty and accidental damage protection for laptops starting at ₹199
  • Extended warranty and accidental damage protection for premium gaming laptops starting at ₹499

Online Offers: August 1–5

Customers shopping on the Acer Online Store can access a range of limited-time deals, including:

  • ₹1,500 instant discount on select laptops priced above ₹50,000
  • ₹1,000 off accessories with every laptop purchase
  • Combo deals on monitors and tablets
  • Free wireless mouse and free shipping on orders above ₹30,000
  • Flash Hour Deals every day from 12 PM to 4 PM

Published on: Aug 1, 2025 1:24 PM IST
