Acer Swift Go 14 review: A glimpse into the AI-powered future, marred by a dull present

The Acer Swift Go 14 arrives with the weight of expectation on its thin, aluminium shoulders. As one of the first laptops to boast Intel's groundbreaking Core Ultra processor, it offers a tantalising glimpse into a future where AI is seamlessly woven into our everyday computing experiences. But does this early iteration live up to the hype, or is it a case of "too much future, not enough present"?

The Good

Intel Core Ultra 7: A Performance Leap, With an Eye on Tomorrow: The star of the show is undoubtedly Intel's Core Ultra 7 processor, built on the new Meteor Lake architecture. While benchmarks primarily focused on traditional workloads show modest gains over previous generations, the inclusion of a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI tasks is a game-changer. It's still early days, but the potential for software to leverage this NPU for everything from enhanced creativity tools to supercharged productivity features is immense. As more developers tap into the NPU's power, expect to see the Swift Go 14, and AI PCs in general, truly hit their stride.

Integrated Graphics Get a Boost: Intel's integrated graphics have long trailed behind the competition, but the Arc GPU in the Swift Go 14 shows real promise. While hardcore gamers will still want a dedicated GPU, casual gaming is certainly on the table, with titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider running smoothly at lower settings.

Battery Life That Just Won’t Quit: The efficiency gains of the Core Ultra platform are evident in the Swift Go 14’s impressive battery life. Clocking in at over 10 hours on our video streaming test, it’s a laptop that can easily handle a full day of work or study without needing a recharge.

Sharp Webcam, Clever AI Features: Acer deserves kudos for including a high-resolution 1440p webcam in the Swift Go 14. Image quality is excellent, and the integration of AI-powered features like background blur and automatic framing enhances video calls significantly. Acer's PurifiedVoice technology, leveraging the NPU for noise reduction, is another win, effectively filtering out background noise to keep your voice crystal clear.

The Not-So-Good

Dull Design: A Missed Opportunity: Sadly, the Swift Go 14's exterior design doesn't match the excitement of its internal innovations. It’s a generic silver slab that could easily be mistaken for countless other laptops on the market. In a world where design increasingly matters, Acer missed an opportunity to create a device that truly stands out.

Underwhelming Keyboard and Touchpad: The Swift Go 14’s keyboard and touchpad are functional, but ultimately forgettable. The keys lack a satisfying tactile response, and the touchpad, while responsive, suffers from a somewhat mushy click mechanism.

AlterView: A Gimmick, Not a Feature: Acer’s attempt to showcase AI’s potential through its AlterView app falls flat. The AI-generated 3D wallpaper effects are more distracting than impressive, feeling more like a gimmick than a genuinely useful feature. Thankfully, it’s easily disabled.

The Verdict

The Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) is a fascinating, if flawed, glimpse into the future of computing. Intel’s Core Ultra platform, with its powerful NPU, holds immense promise, and Acer deserves credit for embracing this new era of AI-powered devices. However, a lacklustre design and underwhelming input devices might hinder some buyers.

If you're an early adopter eager to experience the potential of AI-enhanced computing, and you’re willing to accept some compromises, the Swift Go 14 is worth considering. However, for those seeking a more polished and immediately gratifying experience, waiting for future iterations might be the wiser course.