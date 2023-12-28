Adani Enterprises enters new partnership to use AI and blockchain in India

Adani Enterprises Limited, through its partnership with Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is venturing into the field of artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and blockchain technology. This collaboration has led to the creation of a joint venture (JV) named Sirius Digitech International Limited, based in Abu Dhabi. The JV is owned 51% by Sirius and 49% by Adani.

This JV aims to harness the potential of using technology like AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Secured Blockchain Products across various industries. It plans to target the rapidly growing digitalisation opportunity in the Indian economy, which is expected to evolve into a $1 trillion market by 2030. The areas of focus include infrastructure industries and expanding into sectors like FinTech, HealthTech, and GreenTech.

According to a release by Adani Enterprises, the partnership combines Sirius's global digital transformation expertise and Adani's strategic insights. It is expected to empower businesses with advanced technologies that optimise industries, streamline processes, and foster growth. The JV plans to deploy AI and blockchain products and services for industrial applications, utilising Adani Group's industrial testbed to validate and scale its solutions.

In addition, Adani Energy Solutions has formed a joint venture with an IHC-backed company to expand its smart meter business both in India and globally. Adani Transmission Step-Four Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Energy, acquired a 49% stake in Esyasoft Holdings Ltd.'s smart metering solutions arm, with Esyasoft retaining a 51% stake. The renamed entity, Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions Limited, will bid for and execute orders in India and internationally. Esyasoft offers solutions in renewable energy, energy efficiency, EV charging, analytics, and AI tools.

