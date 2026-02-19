Adobe to offer Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly AI tools free to students in India

Adobe on February 19 announced that it will offer free access to its flagship software, including Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly AI, to students in India, as the company seeks to boost AI skills and support the country’s growing creator economy.

The company said the tools will be made available through accredited higher education institutions, alongside training, curriculum and certifications aimed at preparing students for AI-focused careers.

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“Adobe is expanding the opportunity for creativity for millions of students across India, empowering them with AI skills, further accelerating Prime Minister Modi’s vision,” said Shantanu Narayen, chair and chief executive of Adobe. “I look forward to seeing what the students of India create with Adobe's industry-leading tools, and in doing so accelerating Viksit Bharat.”

The announcement was made at the India AI Impact Summit and aligns with the government’s push to create jobs in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics by 2030.

Adobe said it will work with authorities to roll out its AI-first offering across thousands of educational institutions, including schools and colleges equipped with Content Creator Labs.

The company is also partnering with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling programme backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to provide free courses and industry-recognised certifications.

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Adobe added that its Firefly creative AI platform integrates multiple models from partners including Google, OpenAI and Runway, allowing users flexibility in generating content