Apple Mac buyers to get AirPods 4 worth Rs 12,900 for free: check deal

Apple launched AirPods 4 at a starting price of Rs 12,900 at the ‘Glowtime’ event on September 10. The tech giant is now offering these AirPods for free instead of AirPods 2nd generation with select Mac models. Notably, Apple is currently offering limited time exclusive education offers for buyers in India that will end on September 30. In addition to this, students will also get free Apple Pencil Pro that is worth Rs 11,900 with iPads.

Eligible devices for free AirPods 4

Buyers will get AirPods 4 for free on the purchase of MacBook Air MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Mini. In addition to this, buyers can also get a discount of up to 20 per cent on Apple Care+, free Apple Music Student Plan with free Apple TV+.

Eligible iPads for free Apple Pencil

Apple will give away free Apple Pencil on the purchase of iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Customers will also get 20 per cent on Apple Care+ with free Apple Music Student Plan with free Apple TV+.

To avail these Apple offers, students must verify their status on the Unidays website to access the offer by visiting https://www.myunidays.com/IN/en-IN/account/register. Once done, enter the required details and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the student verification process.

Apple AirPods 4 specifications, features

The new AirPods 4 models come with a new design and comfortable fit. The higher-end version comes with Active Noise Cancellation feature, that was exclusive to AirPods Pro models until now. This is the key differentiator between the two versions of earbuds. They also get wireless charging.

Both the AirPods 4 versions come with Type-C port for charging. However, the charging case of higher-end version comes with built-in speakers for Find My integration. Both versions of the earbuds house the H2 chip, that offers an improved sound quality. It also comes with personalised spatial audio, voice isolation and gesture-based Siri controls. The AirPods 4 offer 30 hours of battery life.