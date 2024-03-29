AI and Education: How India plans to democratise technology in schools, according to PM Modi and Bill Gates

In a recent discussion between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tech luminary Bill Gates, the focus shifted towards democratising technology in schools through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into education systems. The dialogue shed light on India's ambitious plans to harness AI to enhance learning outcomes and bridge educational disparities across the country.

PM Modi articulated his vision for leveraging AI to revolutionise education, stating, "We aim to democratise technology in schools and ensure that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality education." This bold ambition underscores the government's commitment to leveraging technology as a catalyst for inclusive and equitable education.

Bill Gates echoed PM Modi's sentiments, emphasising the transformative potential of AI in shaping the future of education. He remarked, "AI has the power to personalise learning experiences and address individual learning needs, thereby unlocking the full potential of every student." Gates highlighted the need for innovative approaches to integrate AI into curricula and enhance teaching methodologies.

The conversation delved into specific strategies for integrating AI into the education system, with a focus on enhancing teacher capacity and student engagement. PM Modi shared insights into the government's initiatives aimed at promoting AI literacy among educators and students, empowering them to harness the benefits of AI for learning and skill development.

Gates commended India's efforts in embracing AI to democratise education, stating, "India's commitment to leveraging technology for inclusive education sets a powerful example for the rest of the world." He emphasised the importance of fostering partnerships between government, tech companies, and educational institutions to drive innovation and scale up AI-enabled solutions.

The discussion underscored the need for comprehensive approaches to address the digital divide and ensure equitable access to AI-enabled educational resources. PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to bridging the gap between urban and rural schools and ensuring that no child is left behind in the digital age.

As part of their vision for democratising technology in schools, both leaders emphasised the importance of promoting digital literacy and 21st-century skills among students. They highlighted the need for curriculum reforms to incorporate AI education and equip students with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in an AI-driven world.