AI boost for weather forecasts as floods, droughts increase in India

India is embarking on a venture to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in crafting advanced climate models aimed at enhancing weather predictions, as the country grapples with an upsurge in torrential rains, floods, and droughts. A top official from India's meteorological department revealed the initiative, highlighting its critical significance in mitigating the devastating impact of extreme weather events that have claimed nearly 3,000 lives this year alone, according to estimates by the Centre for Science and Environment.

Rising global temperatures have instigated fiercer clashes among weather systems across India, intensifying the occurrence of extreme weather phenomena. In response, weather agencies worldwide are turning to AI technology, recognised for its potential to reduce expenses and expedite forecasts. The UK's Met Office has lauded AI as a potential game-changer in weather forecasting, citing a recent Google-funded model that outperformed traditional methodologies.

Given India's vast population of 1.4 billion and its status as the world's second-largest producer of staple crops like rice, wheat, and sugar, accurate weather forecasting assumes paramount importance. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) traditionally relies on mathematical models processed by supercomputers for weather predictions. However, by integrating AI into an expanded network of observation stations, the department anticipates generating higher-quality forecast data at a reduced cost.

KS Hosalikar, head of climate research and services at IMD, highlighted the potential of AI-based climate models and advisories in refining forecasts. The IMD has already deployed AI for public alerts concerning heatwaves and diseases like malaria. Plans are underway to bolster weather observatories, enabling data collection at the village level, which could yield finer-resolution data crucial for more accurate forecasts, according to Hosalikar.

India's government unveiled intentions to incorporate AI into conventional weather models, establishing a dedicated centre to explore this innovation through workshops and conferences.

Saurabh Rathore, an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, underscored the cost-effectiveness of AI models compared to supercomputers, emphasising their potential to operate on standard desktop systems. However, experts caution that high-resolution data remains a pivotal requirement for optimising AI's capabilities in weather forecasting. "An AI model doesn't require the high cost involved in running a supercomputer - you can even run it out of a good quality desktop," Rathore told Reuters.

"Without having high-resolution data in space and time, no AI model for location-specific magnification of existing model forecasts is feasible," Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology told Reuters.