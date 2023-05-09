AI chatbots like ChatGPT can help ‘bad actors’ sound intelligent making scams harder to spot: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak believes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) programmes like ChatGPT can make bad actors sound convincing and even smart, which can help them trick people easily. The potential threats of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have made several tech luminaries, including the ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton, worried about the future. In an interview with BBC, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has emphasized that AI can make it difficult to spot scams and misinformation.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak on AI

Wozniak, along with Elon Musk, AI researcher Stuart Russell and more signed an open letter asking for a 6-month immediate halt on training of AI systems more powerful than OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In the recent interview, Wozniak also revealed that he doesn’t think that AI can replace humans because it lacks emotions.

He believes that humans need to be responsible for everything generated by AI. According to Wozniak, the responsibility for anything generated by Artificial Intelligence and then posted to the public, should rest with those who publish it: "A human really has to take the responsibility for what is generated by AI."

Wozniak says that the regulation is very much needed at this moment so that bad actors don’t think that can get away with anything. However, he was skeptical if that will solve all the problems. He stated, “I think the forces that drive for money usually win out, which is sort of sad.”

During the interview, Wozniak noted that we cannot stop technology, but we can educate people to spot AI scams, frauds and malicious attempts to get personal information.

In recent news, the ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton has announced that AI is a more urgent risk than climate change. In an interview with Reuters, Hinton stated, “I wouldn’t like to devalue climate change. I wouldn’t like to say, ‘You shouldn’t worry about climate change.’ That’s a huge risk too. But I think this might end up being more urgent.”

Geoffrey Hinton recently left Google to talk about the threats of AI more freely, a technology he personally worked on for years.

