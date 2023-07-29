AI-powered artistry: Photoshop Beta introduces generative AI to expand images and multilingual text prompts

The most recent update to the Adobe Photoshop beta introduces a feature called "Generative Expand," which utilises the power of AI to grow images beyond their original dimensions. This new capability offers a range of exciting possibilities, far beyond simply filling in gaps.

With Generative Expand, users can now drag the crop tool beyond the confines of the original picture size, and through the magic of AI-generated content, add material seamlessly. Whether it's extending the canvas to accommodate more elements or introducing new artistic elements to the image, this feature opens up a realm of creative expression. It comes equipped with the option to incorporate material with or without a text prompt, offering users the flexibility to experiment with various artistic ideas.

One of the primary use cases of Generative Expand is to address the issue of small images. Often, when working with low-resolution images or pictures of limited size, creators encounter challenges in achieving their artistic vision. With this new AI-powered tool, they can now effortlessly expand and enhance the image, ensuring a more substantial canvas to work with.

The potential of Generative Expand goes well beyond mere size adjustment. Adobe believes that this feature will prove invaluable in various scenarios, such as altering aspect ratios, fixing cut-off subjects, or refining artwork. By using AI-driven content to seamlessly blend new elements into the existing image, creators can now achieve impressive results in their digital projects.

Adobe has also expanded the capabilities of generative AI text prompts in the beta. Now available in over 100 languages, this enhancement enables users to produce content in their preferred language without any constraints. The diversity of language support ensures that creatives from all around the world can harness the power of AI to generate imaginative textual content to complement their images.

For users eager to explore the possibilities of Generative Expand and the wider text prompt support, all they need to do is update their Photoshop beta app.

