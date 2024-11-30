AI that mirrors you: Google DeepMind’s new tech blurs line between human and machine

Imagine sitting through a two-hour interview where an AI asks about your life, decisions, and opinions, only to create a digital model that behaves just like you. This is no sci-fi premise — researchers from Google DeepMind, alongside sociologists and computer scientists, have developed an artificial intelligence system capable of building eerily accurate digital personality replicas.

Dubbed “personality agents,” the technology uses advanced AI to analyse participants’ responses in real time, generating models that can mimic their thought processes, decision-making, and reactions with 85% accuracy, according to researchers. While it may sound like the dawn of digital clones, the creators view this innovation as a tool for revolutionising social research rather than heading into dystopian territory.

The process starts with a two-hour session conducted by a conversational AI featuring a friendly 2D sprite interface. As participants respond to questions, the AI captures their preferences, speech patterns, and decision-making tendencies, building a personality profile. The researchers tested the system on 1,000 participants and claim it offers a scalable, cost-effective way to study human behaviour.

Traditional sociology relies on large-scale surveys that are both time-consuming and expensive. With personality agents, researchers can simulate responses to scenarios without interviewing thousands of individuals, potentially cutting costs and increasing efficiency in fields like sociology, marketing, and behavioural studies.

“This is a breakthrough for understanding human behaviour on a massive scale,” the research team stated.

The potential of personality agents goes far beyond sociology. AI-generated personalities could transform personal assistants, enabling them to adapt intuitively to user needs. Imagine a digital assistant that understands your preferences so well it predicts what you want before you ask.

The technology could also revolutionise human-robot interactions, paving the way for robots that respond to emotions and social cues naturally. “This could enhance not only productivity but also emotional connections in a future where AI becomes an integral part of human life,” researchers noted.

Despite its groundbreaking potential, the technology raises significant ethical questions. How do we ensure consent when creating digital replicas? What safeguards can prevent misuse, such as in targeted advertising or political campaigns?

There’s also the psychological discomfort of knowing a digital version of oneself could interact with others beyond their control. “The possibility of emotional harm or manipulation cannot be ignored,” experts warn.