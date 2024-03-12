Airbnb bans indoor security cameras in listings for renters' privacy

In a significant policy update, Airbnb announced on Monday that it will no longer allow hosts to use indoor security cameras in their listings. The change, which prioritizes the privacy of renters, will take effect on April 30th according to the update on Airbnb's policy on security cameras.

Previously, the vacation rental app permitted hosts to install security cameras in the “common areas” of their listings, such as hallways, living rooms, and front doors. Hosts were required to disclose the presence of these cameras in their listings and ensure they were clearly visible. However, the use of cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms was strictly prohibited.

The new policy completely bans the use of indoor security cameras by hosts. This decision follows numerous reports of guests discovering hidden cameras in their rentals, prompting some to thoroughly scan their rooms for cameras upon arrival.

Airbnb’s updated policy also introduces new regulations for outdoor security cameras. Hosts are now required to disclose the use and locations of outdoor cameras before guests book a listing. Furthermore, hosts are prohibited from using outdoor cameras to monitor indoor spaces or certain outdoor areas where guests would have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as an outdoor shower or sauna.

In addition to these changes, listings will now have to disclose the presence of noise decibel monitors. These devices, which hosts may use to detect parties in their rentals, have been a point of contention since Airbnb banned parties in 2022.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts, and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community,” said Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnership.

Hosts have until the end of April to remove indoor security cameras from their listings. If a guest reports the presence of an indoor camera after this deadline, Airbnb will investigate the claim and may remove the host’s listing or account as a result. While the new policy cannot control the presence of hidden cameras, it does offer some peace of mind to guests, knowing that rule-abiding hosts can no longer install cameras anywhere in their rentals.

