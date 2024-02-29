Airtel in partnership with IDEMIA introduces recycled PVC SIM cards to combat plastic waste

Bharti Airtel has unveiled a pioneering initiative in partnership with IDEMIA Secure Transactions. The collaboration marks a significant shift from conventional virgin plastic to recycled PVC SIM cards.

Airtel emerges as the sole telecommunications company in India to transition to recycled plastic SIM cards. This strategic move is expected to curtail the production of over 165 tonnes of virgin plastic, consequently mitigating the emission of more than 690 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually. The objective is to promote waste reduction, recycling, and product reusability across the board.

Pankaj Miglani, Director of Supply Chain at Bharti Airtel, expressed elation at this milestone, emphasising the company's commitment to spearheading sustainability efforts within the Indian telecom sector. Miglani remarked, "As a brand, we strive to embrace diverse sustainable measures, significantly contributing to India's pursuit of achieving net zero. Our collaboration with Idemia underscores our mutual pledge towards forging a sustainable future."

Rahul Tandon, Senior Vice President of Connectivity Services, India, at IDEMIA Secure Transactions, commended Airtel's proactive stance in reducing its carbon footprint and offering eco-friendly solutions to its subscribers. Tandon extended appreciation to all research and development teams for enabling such innovative strides.

Airtel has pledged to slash absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 50.2% by FY 2030-31, using FY 2020-21 as the baseline. Furthermore, the company is committed to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 42% over the same period. In line with these commitments, Airtel is implementing various initiatives, including promoting energy efficiency, integrating open-access green energy, adopting renewable energy sources, and fortifying its network against climate challenges while enhancing resource efficiency and waste management.

Carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2 equivalent) serves as a vital metric for comparing emissions from different greenhouse gases based on their global warming potential, standardised to the equivalent amount of carbon dioxide.