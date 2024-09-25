Airtel launches new AI technology to automatically detect spam calls, messages for all users; see how it works

Airtel has launched an advanced AI-based technology to reduce spam calls and messages in India. This new solution, the first of its kind in the country, will help Airtel users avoid unwanted spam automatically. The best part? It’s free, and there’s no need to download an app or request activation. All Airtel users will benefit from this by default.

Related Articles

Airtel’s AI technology works by analysing every call and SMS in real time to figure out if they might be spam. It looks at things like how often calls are made, how long they last, and the behaviour of the sender or caller.

Every call and message passes through two layers of security. First, at the network layer, calls and messages are scanned by AI before they even reach your phone. Then, at the IT systems layer, a second layer of protection scans them again for any suspicious patterns.

The system is incredibly fast. It can check 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls every day, which means it’s constantly working to keep spam at bay. It uses artificial intelligence to cross-check patterns and flag anything that looks like spam.

Airtel’s AI system processes around 1 trillion records daily. That’s how it can detect and stop about 100 million spam calls and 3 million spam messages every single day.

Once the system suspects a message or call might be spam, it flags it as “Suspected SPAM” and alerts you, so you can be aware before answering or clicking on anything.

If a spam message includes a suspicious link, the system will scan it in real-time and warn you not to click on it. Airtel has created a special database of dangerous links, called blacklisted URLs, and it checks messages against this list.

The technology can even detect abnormal activities, such as frequent changes in device IMEI numbers, which is a common trick used by scammers.

Spam calls and messages have become a major problem for mobile users in India. Many of these unwanted communications are not only annoying but can also be harmful, like those involving fraud or scams. Airtel’s new AI system aims to drastically reduce this problem by automatically filtering out such calls and messages before they even reach the user’s phone.

Gopal Vittal, Airtel’s CEO, explained that this new technology is part of a larger effort to protect customers from the “constant onslaught” of spam. He added that keeping customers safe from unwanted communication is a top priority for the company.

The service is completely free for all Airtel customers. No apps or requests are needed – it will work automatically for everyone. It not only blocks spam calls and messages but also protects users from malicious links that could lead to fraud.