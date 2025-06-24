AI’s $600 billion dilemma: Where’s the real value?

The artificial intelligence industry is hurtling towards a $600 billion inflection point, fuelled by soaring infrastructure investment and record-setting valuations. But a closer look reveals a stark disconnect between money poured in and value actually realised.

In an updated analysis titled AI’s $600B Question, David Cahn revisits his September 2023 forecast, which had previously pegged a $125 billion annual gap between infrastructure spending and corresponding AI revenue. That hole has since quadrupled.

“Nvidia’s rise to the world’s most valuable company has made this question even more urgent,” writes Cahn. “If you run the numbers today, that $200B question is now a $600B question.”

The updated calculation is based on Nvidia’s projected run-rate revenue. By doubling it to reflect the full cost of AI data centres, and doubling again to include gross margins for companies reselling compute, the infrastructure spend now vastly outpaces realised revenue.

Cahn notes that the AI infrastructure race has moved beyond supply constraints. “Startups were calling anyone who could get them GPUs in late 2023. Now, GPUs are available with relatively short lead times,” he says. Meanwhile, cloud providers like Microsoft have reportedly stockpiled large quantities, contributing to a growing glut.

The winners and the widening gap

OpenAI stands out as one of the few players turning substantial revenue. Recent reports suggest it has hit $3.4 billion annually, up from $1.6 billion just months ago. But few others have followed. Most consumer-facing AI apps still lack the recurring value delivered by services like Netflix or Spotify.

Cahn estimates that even if tech giants like Google, Meta, Apple and Microsoft each bring in $10 billion in new AI revenue, and other major players like ByteDance or Tesla chip in $5 billion, a $500 billion hole remains. “This should be a wake-up call,” he warns.

Why the railroad analogy falls short

Some have likened AI investment to building the railroads, with revenue and use cases coming later. But Cahn argues that comparison misses key economic differences.

“Railways came with pricing power. AI compute doesn’t,” he explains. “Data centre GPUs are fast becoming a commodity, and new AI cloud providers keep entering the market. That’s a recipe for shrinking margins and depreciating hardware.”

Depreciation is also more aggressive. Nvidia’s recently announced B100 chip delivers 2.5 times the performance of its predecessor for just 25% more cost, effectively rendering existing hardware obsolete faster than investors might expect.

The real opportunity is downstream

Despite painting a cautionary picture for investors, Cahn remains optimistic about the long-term potential for builders.

“Declining prices for GPU compute are good for startups. The cost to experiment and build is falling,” he says. “Founders focused on real user value will thrive. This is how important companies are born.”

While speculative hype can drive capital inflows, it also distorts expectations. “AGI isn’t coming tomorrow, and GPUs are not gold bars,” he concludes. “We are in the middle of a generation-defining tech wave, but we must stay grounded.”

As the hype around AI intensifies, Cahn’s analysis urges the industry to face the growing financial gap and focus on delivering measurable, long-term value. The next chapter in AI’s evolution may not be about bigger data centres, but a sharper focus.