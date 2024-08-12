Alert! Govt issues high severity warning to Google Chrome users; here’s what you should do

Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the cybersecurity watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a high severity warning for Google Chrome users in India. The vulnerability is affecting Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems.

As per the warning, multiple vulnerabilities on Google Chrome have been found that could be exploited by a remote hacker to execute arbitrary code on the user’s system. The bad actor can also make you click on website links with malicious software that can bypass your device security and steal your personal information. The CERT-In post read, “multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome for desktop, which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.”

The warning also revealed that the affected versions are “Google Chrome versions prior to 127.0.6533.88/89 for Windows and Mac” and “Google Chrome versions prior to 127.0.6533.88 for Linux”

To steer clear of these vulnerabilities and stay safe, you need to download the latest available software update for Google Chrome on your device. To update Google Chrome, you need to click on the three dots menu in the top right corner in Chrome, go to the Settings and update Chrome.

Recently, the cybersecurity agency also issued a warning for users using Android smartphones powered by Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets. It added that the smartphones affected are running on Android versions 12, 12L, 13, and 14 software. These multiple vulnerabilities can be exploited by an attacker to get access to sensitive information and gain elevated privileges.

Other than this, a “severe” warning was also issued to Apple users who own iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more regarding multiple vulnerabilities by the cybersecurity agency. As per the warning, these vulnerabilities can expose users to risks like information leaks, unauthorised code execution, security bypasses, denial of service (DoS) attacks, and spoofing attacks.

To stay away from these vulnerabilities, all users should update their devices with the latest software so that your device will not be affected.