Sunita Williams’ husband reacts to the NASA astronaut being stuck in space even after 60 days

Indian origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is trapped in space along with another astronaut Butch Wilmore indefinitely. Planned to be a week-long space mission, Boeing’s Starliner is currently facing technical issues that have delayed their safe return to over 60 days now. While the world is worried about the safety of the astronauts, Williams’ husband Michael told the Wall Street Journal that it is highly unlikely that she will be disappointed if she is stranded in space.

Related Articles

He said, “That’s her happy place.”

The report by the Wall Street Journal also revealed details about their daily schedules. It revealed that other than scientific investigations and maintenance, Williams, Wilmore along with 7 other crew members conduct public outreach, such as live video question-and-answer sessions with students.

To avoid any muscle or bone loss, they exercise at least a couple of hours every day. Doctors onground also take reading for both Williams and Wilmore’s veins and the two astronauts also take turns in scanning each other’s necks, shoulders and legs for any weight or muscle loss.

The report revealed that they rest and sleep for at least eight hours a day. However, they are always available to call their family members or send them emails.

As for the food, it is delivered to them via an uncrewed Northrop Grumman cargo ship. NASA has also revealed that the space station also has at least four months of food and other items stored onboard for contingencies. The astronauts mostly eat out of rehydrated packets while the fresh food arrives via the cargo that is designed to carry 8,200 pounds of supplies including coffee, grapefruit and blueberries, as well as scientific devices.

Sunita Williams’ return to Earth

NASA recently held a press conference where it revealed that Sunita Williams might wind up staying in space until 2025, though no decision has been made yet. Officials at the agency stated that the astronauts aren’t stranded or stuck onboard the space station, and in the event of an emergency, could head back to Earth on Starliner.