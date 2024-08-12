scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Sunita Williams’ husband reacts to the NASA astronaut being stuck in space even after 60 days

Feedback

Sunita Williams’ husband reacts to the NASA astronaut being stuck in space even after 60 days

To avoid any muscle or bone loss, the astronauts exercise at least a couple of hours every day and sleep at least 8 hours a day

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Indian origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is trapped in space along with another astronaut Butch Wilmore indefinitely. Planned to be a week-long space mission, Boeing’s Starliner is currently facing technical issues that have delayed their safe return to over 60 days now. While the world is worried about the safety of the astronauts, Williams’ husband Michael told the Wall Street Journal that it is highly unlikely that she will be disappointed if she is stranded in space.

Related Articles

He said, “That’s her happy place.”

The report by the Wall Street Journal also revealed details about their daily schedules. It revealed that other than scientific investigations and maintenance, Williams, Wilmore along with 7 other crew members conduct public outreach, such as live video question-and-answer sessions with students. 

To avoid any muscle or bone loss, they exercise at least a couple of hours every day. Doctors onground also take reading for both Williams and Wilmore’s veins and the two astronauts also take turns in scanning each other’s necks, shoulders and legs for any weight or muscle loss.

The report revealed that they rest and sleep for at least eight hours a day. However, they are always available to call their family members or send them emails.

As for the food, it is delivered to them via an uncrewed Northrop Grumman cargo ship. NASA has also revealed that the space station also has at least four months of food and other items stored onboard for contingencies. The astronauts mostly eat out of rehydrated packets while the fresh food arrives via the cargo that is designed to carry 8,200 pounds of supplies including coffee, grapefruit and blueberries, as well as scientific devices.

Sunita Williams’ return to Earth

NASA recently held a press conference where it revealed that Sunita Williams might wind up staying in space until 2025, though no decision has been made yet. Officials at the agency stated that the astronauts aren’t stranded or stuck onboard the space station, and in the event of an emergency, could head back to Earth on Starliner.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 12, 2024, 2:22 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement