Top 3 smartphone deals: Check best offers on Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian festival sale

The sale season has officially begun and one category that attracts the maximum number of buyers is smartphones. Even within the smartphone segment, the entry-premium and ultra-premium segments are witnessing strong growth. The sale season also makes these expensive smartphones more accessible via discounted prices, bank offers, and better exchange bonuses. Today, we are taking a look at the best smartphone deals that are currently available for buyers looking for a premium device.

The pricing of smartphones during the online festive season sales is dynamic and that is one reason why you may see some changes as the sales progress. We are going to look at both Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale to find the best offers.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro was last year’s flagship device for Apple. The device was launched at a price of Rs 1,34,990 for the 128GB model. Now, the device is being offered at Rs 1,09,900 on both Flipkart and Amazon at the time of writing this article. This price excludes any bank offer and exchange bonus. Buyers can bring down the price well below Rs 1 lakh using the offers. The benefit of purchasing the 15 Pro model is that it will be able to run the latest iOS 18 Apple Intelligence features, unlike any other older model.

Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 is a notch below the Pro models but is easily one of the better-selling iPhones in the Indian market. The device won’t be able to run Apple Intelligence features like the Pro models, but it still packs a good camera and overall performance. The device is available at a lucrative price of Rs 54,999 for the 128GB model on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant may gradually increase the prices going forward. However, you can get your hands on the iPhone 15 well below Rs 50,000 if you exchange your old device and combine it with a bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was one of the highest-rated smartphones of last year. The flagship device from the house of Samsung is selling at a very impressive price of Rs 37,999 which is well below the launch price of Rs 74,999. The discounted price does not factor in the exchange bonus for an older device or even the bank offer. In that case, the price will go well below Rs 30,000.