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Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Google Pixel 10, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15 deal prices revealed

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Google Pixel 10, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15 deal prices revealed

Amazon has started to tease the deal price of smartphones across models like the Google Pixel 10 series, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the OnePlus 15, and others.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 3:57 PM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Google Pixel 10, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15 deal prices revealedAmazon Great Freedom sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale is starting this week, on August 7, bringing massive deals and discounts on consumer electronic products across brands and categories. If you’re planning a gadget upgrade.

Just ahead of the sale, Amazon has started to tease the deal price of smartphones across models like Google Pixel 10 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus 15, and others. Here’s a detailed breakdown of smartphone models with impressive deals and discounts.

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Must read: Flipkart Freedom Sale: Deals on iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max revealed: All details

Amazon sale: Smartphones to buy during the Freedom sale

During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, the Google Pixel 10 series models will be available at a huge discount. The base Pixel 10 will be available at an effective price of Rs 62,999, down from Rs 79,999. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available at discounted prices of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,14,999, down from the retail price of Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,24,999, respectively.

Amazon is also teasing discounts for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, it has yet to reveal the deal price during the Great Freedom sale. On the other hand, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,90,999, down from Rs 1,99,999.

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Must read: iPhone price shock: These countries pay far more than other regions; India ranks 24th globally

Lastly, the OnePlus 15 will also be available at a massive discount on Amazon, starting this week. This flagship will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 81,999. Whereas the iQOO 15R will be available at a sale price of Rs. 46,999.

Alongside sale discounts, Amazon is also offering bank offers such as up to 7.5% instant bank discount on Axis, ICICI, DBS, and other bank cards. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 10,000 discount on HDFC Bank.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 3:57 PM IST
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