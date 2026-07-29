Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starts August 7: New AI features to help you shop smarter

Amazon sale 2026: AI tools to get best deals

Over the years, AI has significantly shaped how we shop online, making product discovery and recommendations more personalised. Now, as the awaited Great Freedom Sale 2026 nears, Amazon is teasing its new AI-powered tool to help make shopping effortless.

Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, could help customers shop smartly and effortlessly during the sale. It can help buyers search for products using natural language; they can simply ask “budget wireless earbuds under Rs 2,000” instead of scrolling through filters.

Users can also Snap-and-search via Lens AI, which lets them discover products by simply uploading or clicking a photo. Rufus also tracks 30-to 90-day price history and sends an alert once a product hits the shopper's target price.

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The app also consists of an AI Review Highlights that combines all product reviews into a quick summary. Furthermore, shoppers can also browse buying guides and get a personalised homepage for tailored recommendations.

Top deals, bank offers during Amazon sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale will include Top 100 Deals, Blockbuster Deals, Trending Deals, and 8 PM Deals across categories. In terms of bank offers, buyers can avail a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and EasyEMI transactions. Buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 in cashback rewards and No-Cost EMI on select credit and debit cards.

Lastly, Amazon is also providing exchange offers and Amazon Pay rewards, with fast delivery service across 100% of serviceable pin codes nationwide. In addition, Prime members get unlimited 5% cashback (3% for non-Prime users) on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, plus welcome rewards worth up to Rs 2,500.