Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Diwali gift offers on smartwatches, earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is still on and with the festive season on full throttle, buyers are looking for gifting ideas. The e-commerce website is offering deals on various product categories, including smartwatches and earbuds. There are deals on various brands such as Apple, Noise, Boat and more. The website has also curated deals on laptops for those looking for an upgrade.

Amazon India is also offering buyers additional offers on Credit & Debit Cards & EMI transactions from partner banks such as Axis Bank, Citi Bank and ICICI Bank. The website has announced that these offers are live till October 16.

Here are some of the listed offers on Amazon for smartwatches as well as earbuds:



Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE is relatively more affordable than the flagship Watch Series 8. It comes with a retina display, smooth connectivity with iPhones, activity, healthy and safety sensors. The Watch SE is powered by a 64-bit dual core S5 processor. You can avail it at Rs 27,900.



Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch: Noise Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch comes with features named Smart Call and Advanced Bluetooth Tech. The watch gets a 1.69-inch display, Noise Health Suite, over 150 watch faces, 100 sports modes with auto detection and IP68 water resistance. Buyers can get the smartwatch at a price of Rs 1,699.



boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch: boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch HD full touch display with 500 nits of brightness. The watch supports features such as daily activity trackers including calories burnt, steps taken and more. The buyers can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,499.



boAt Airdopes 121v2: boAt Airdopes 121v2 claims to provide a playback of up to 3.5 hours with each charge and an additional 10.5 hours playtime with the charging case. The earbuds get dual tone finish. Each bud weighs around 4g per earbud. It gets 8mm drivers. The buyers can buy the earbuds for Rs 999.