Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab a new Smart TV with discounts up to 65%

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is offering a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment experience with incredible deals on Smart TVs. With discounts of up to 65% on popular brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Toshiba, Hisense, and more, there's a Smart TV for every budget.

Bank Offers and Discounts

SBI Card Offer: 10% instant discount up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI debit and credit cards.

No-Cost EMI: Available for up to 24 months.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Up to 5% cashback and rewards worth Rs. 10,000.

Best Smart TV Deals by Price Range

Under Rs. 15,000

Redmi Fire TV 32-inch: Rs. 8,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)

Acer V Pro Google TV 32-inch: Rs. 11,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)

LG HDR LED TV 32-inch: Rs. 10,741 (MRP: Rs. 21,990)

Xiaomi Smart TV A 32: Rs. 9,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)

Samsung Smart LED TV: Rs. 11,990 (MRP: Rs. 18,900)

TCL L4B 32-inch: Rs. 8,990 (MRP: Rs. 20,990)

VW Android Smart LED TV: Rs. 7,299 (MRP: Rs. 23,990)

Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000

Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid 2024 D 43-inch: Rs. 25,490 (MRP: Rs. 44,900)

Acer I Pro Google TV: Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 37,999)

Xiaomi Smart X-Series 43-inch: Rs. 11,499 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)

LG Ultra HD TV: Rs. 30,990 (MRP: Rs. 49,990)

TCL V6B 55-inch: Rs. 29,990 (MRP: Rs. 77,990)

Hisense 43-inch QLED TV: Rs. 25,999 (MRP: Rs. 49,999)

Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000

TCL C61B 55-inch: Rs. 32,990 (MRP: Rs. 1,20,990)

Sony Bravia 2 43-inch: Rs. 40,990 (MRP: Rs. 59,900)

Acer Super Series 50-inch: Rs. 31,999 (MRP: Rs. 66,999)

Vu Masterpiece QLED TV 55-inch: Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 60,000)

Samsung D Series 4K Dynamic TV 43-inch: Rs. 35,990 (MRP: Rs. 53,900)

Xiaomi X Series 50-inch: Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 49,999)

LG Smart LED TV 43-inch: Rs. 31,990 (MRP: Rs. 49,990)

Above Rs. 50,000

Sony Bravia 2 55-inch: Rs. 60,990 (MRP: Rs. 99,900)

TCL P71B Pro 75-inch: Rs. 64,240 (MRP: Rs. 2,58,990)

Xiaomi OLED Vision 55-inch: Rs. 59,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,99,999)

Vu Masterpiece QLED TV 65-inch: Rs. 59,240 (MRP: Rs. 85,000)

LG Ultra HD LED TV 65-inch: Rs. 59,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,14,990)

Sony Bravia 3 75-inch: Rs. 1,49,990 (MRP: Rs. 2,69,900)

Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid Pro 2024 D Series 75-inch: Rs. 95,990 (MRP: Rs. 1,49,900)