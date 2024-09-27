Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab a new Smart TV with discounts up to 65%

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is offering a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment experience with incredible deals on Smart TVs. With discounts of up to 65% on popular brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Toshiba, Hisense, and more, there's a Smart TV for every budget.
Bank Offers and Discounts
SBI Card Offer: 10% instant discount up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI debit and credit cards.
No-Cost EMI: Available for up to 24 months.
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Up to 5% cashback and rewards worth Rs. 10,000.
Best Smart TV Deals by Price Range
Under Rs. 15,000
Redmi Fire TV 32-inch: Rs. 8,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)
Acer V Pro Google TV 32-inch: Rs. 11,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)
LG HDR LED TV 32-inch: Rs. 10,741 (MRP: Rs. 21,990)
Xiaomi Smart TV A 32: Rs. 9,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)
Samsung Smart LED TV: Rs. 11,990 (MRP: Rs. 18,900)
TCL L4B 32-inch: Rs. 8,990 (MRP: Rs. 20,990)
VW Android Smart LED TV: Rs. 7,299 (MRP: Rs. 23,990)
Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000
Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid 2024 D 43-inch: Rs. 25,490 (MRP: Rs. 44,900)
Acer I Pro Google TV: Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 37,999)
Xiaomi Smart X-Series 43-inch: Rs. 11,499 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)
LG Ultra HD TV: Rs. 30,990 (MRP: Rs. 49,990)
TCL V6B 55-inch: Rs. 29,990 (MRP: Rs. 77,990)
Hisense 43-inch QLED TV: Rs. 25,999 (MRP: Rs. 49,999)
Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000
TCL C61B 55-inch: Rs. 32,990 (MRP: Rs. 1,20,990)
Sony Bravia 2 43-inch: Rs. 40,990 (MRP: Rs. 59,900)
Acer Super Series 50-inch: Rs. 31,999 (MRP: Rs. 66,999)
Vu Masterpiece QLED TV 55-inch: Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 60,000)
Samsung D Series 4K Dynamic TV 43-inch: Rs. 35,990 (MRP: Rs. 53,900)
Xiaomi X Series 50-inch: Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 49,999)
LG Smart LED TV 43-inch: Rs. 31,990 (MRP: Rs. 49,990)
Above Rs. 50,000
Sony Bravia 2 55-inch: Rs. 60,990 (MRP: Rs. 99,900)
TCL P71B Pro 75-inch: Rs. 64,240 (MRP: Rs. 2,58,990)
Xiaomi OLED Vision 55-inch: Rs. 59,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,99,999)
Vu Masterpiece QLED TV 65-inch: Rs. 59,240 (MRP: Rs. 85,000)
LG Ultra HD LED TV 65-inch: Rs. 59,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,14,990)
Sony Bravia 3 75-inch: Rs. 1,49,990 (MRP: Rs. 2,69,900)
Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid Pro 2024 D Series 75-inch: Rs. 95,990 (MRP: Rs. 1,49,900)
