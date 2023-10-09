Amazon Great Indian Festival sale top deals: OnePlus 11, Apple iPad Air 2022, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, and more

Amazon is currently hosting its Great Indian Festival sale in India. During this sale, the company is offering several discounts and offers on smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs and more by brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and so on. Here are a few deals on such gadgets that you wouldn't want to miss.

Amazon Great India Festival sale: Top deals

OnePlus 11 5G

Launched at Rs 56,999, OnePlus 11 5G is now available at discount on Amazon. Buyers can get an Amazon coupon worth Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the smartphone in addition to an instant discount of Rs 2,250 on SBI Bank cards. Customers will get a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS buds worth Rs 3,999 free of cost. They can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 on Amazon.

Apple iPad Air 2022

Apple iPad Air 2022 with M1 chip was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 54,999. It is now listed at Rs 47,998 on Amazon. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI Bank cards. In addition to this, they can also avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 45,000 on old device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is currently available at an effective price of Rs 69,999 that includes an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI Bank cards. The flagship smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 74,999. Buyers can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 55,000 on their old devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is selling at a price of Rs 79,999 on Amazon, down from Rs 89,999. Buyers can get a coupon discount of Rs 8,500 on the purchase. In addition to that, customers can also get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on SBI Bank credit and debit card. This will bring down the effective price to Rs 64,499. Buyers can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 on the device.

Apple MacBook Air with M1

Apple’s MacBook Air with M1 chipset was launched in 2020 at a starting price of Rs 92,900. It is now selling at a starting price of Rs 69,900. Customers can also get Rs 5,000 instant discount on SBI Bank debit and credit cards. In terms of exchange bonus, buyers can get up to Rs 11,350 on their old devices.

