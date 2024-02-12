Amazon India 'Mega Electronics Days' sale: Deals on laptops, Bluetooth earbuds, smartwatches

Amazon.in has launched its 'Mega Electronics Days' sale, running from February 12th to 19th, 2024. This event offers substantial discounts, up to 8 per cent, on a wide selection of consumer electronics, including smartwatches, headphones, laptops, and more. Shoppers can find products from top brands like Samsung, Dell, HP, boAt, and Sony. In addition to the discounts, customers can benefit from a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using SBI cards and EMI transactions.

Amazfit Active Smartwatch for Rs 12,999: Features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, AI fitness exercise coach, GPS tracking, Bluetooth calling, 14-day battery life, and Alexa integration.

boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch for Rs 1,399: Offers a 2.01-inch HD display, up to 5 days of battery life, Crest+ OS, DIY watch face studio, and Bluetooth calling.

boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds for Rs 1,599: Equipped with Beast Mode for lag-free audio, ENx technology for noise cancellation, and 42 hours of playtime.

Boult Audio Z40 Earbuds for Rs 1,399: Features include 60 hours of playtime, 10mm tech drivers, fast charging, and an ENC mic.

Dell 14 Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i3) for Rs 36,990: Comes with an FHD display, 12th generation Intel Core i3 processor, and Dell ComfortView low blue light solution.

Fireboltt Phoenix Smartwatch for Rs 1,999: Offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, rotating crown, 700 NITS brightness, Bluetooth calling, oxygen tracking, and inbuilt games.

HP 15s Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i5) for Rs 51,990: Features a micro-edge display, 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and enduring battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (11th Gen Intel Core i3) for Rs 33,490: A lightweight laptop with an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 45W battery, 720p HD camera, and 15.6” FHD anti-glare display.

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds for Rs 4,299: Offers 40 hours of playtime, active noise-canceling technology, and a talk thru mode for enhanced music experience.

Noise VS 104 max Earbuds for Rs 1,799: Features active noise cancellation, transparency mode, quad mic, up to 45 hours of playtime, Hyper Sync, water resistance, and Instacharge.

Noise Pulse 2 max Smartwatch for Rs 1,199: Equipped with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display, 10-day battery life, IP68 water resistance, 100 sports modes, smart DND, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for Rs 21,999: Features dolby atmos 3D surround sound, S Pen, lightweight and slim design for premium experience.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 10,999: An Android-compatible smartwatch with BioActive Sensor for body composition analysis, health monitoring, enhanced fitness tracking, and Bluetooth calling.

