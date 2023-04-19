Amazon layoffs: Company fires employees from advertising department

Amazon has confirmed to have fired some employees from the ads team, reported CNBC. Amazon announced 9,000 job cuts in the last round of layoffs earlier this year, bringing the total number of people who were handed a pink slip to 27,000. This is the biggest layoff in the history of the e-commerce platform. The number of employees fired in the latest round is currently unknown.

Amazon announces more layoffs across ads team

As per the memo shared with CNBC, the latest round of layoffs has impacted the ads team only. The first round of job cuts was made across retail, devices, recruiting and human resources departments while the second round affected employees across the ads business, cloud computing, Twitch live streaming and HR teams.

The report reveals that an internal memo informing the employees about the layoffs was shared by Amazon's senior vice president of advertising, Paul Kotas. Going by the internal memo shared by the company, “As Andy shared a few weeks ago, throughout the 2023 planning process, we’ve been scrupulously prioritizing resources with an eye toward maximizing benefits to customers and the long-term health of our business. For Ads, this process has involved reallocating resources by shifting team members, slowing down or stopping certain programs, or concluding we didn’t have the right skills in place to address our priorities. As a result, we have made deeply-considered decisions about how best to move forward, resulting in role eliminations for a small percentage of our organization.”

Also Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook opens India’s first Apple Store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai

Severance package

As for the severance package, the impacted employees will receive full pay and benefits for the next 60 days. However, impacted employees in New York and New Jersey will get the benefits for 90 days. In addition to this, all impacted employees will get outplacement support to find another job role.

Also Read: Apple has created more than 1 lakh direct jobs in India in the past two years: MoS IT

Andy Jassy on Amazon layoffs

Recently, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy spoke about 27,000 layoffs in the company in an annual letter to its stakeholders. He revealed that “Over the last several months, we took a deep look across the company, business by business, invention by invention, and asked ourselves whether we had conviction about each initiative’s long-term potential to drive enough revenue, operating income, free cash flow, and return on invested capital. In some cases, it led to us shuttering certain businesses.”

This was Amazon’s biggest mass layoff in history. Despite this, Jassy believes that Amazon’s best days are in front of the company.

Also Read: Another round of layoffs to hit Meta; 10,000 pink slips to be handed today: Report