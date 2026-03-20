Amazon likely to plan smartphone return after more than a decade of Fire Phone fail

Amazon, the popular e-commerce platform, is planning to make a comeback in the smartphone market after more than a decade. Its new project for smartphones is being called “Transformer” within its Devices and Services division, under which the company's potential mobile personalisation device is being developed, Reuters reported.

Amazon launched its first smartphone, the Fire Phone, back in 2014, with the aim of competing with Apple and Samsung. Although the Fire Phone failed in the commercial market, it was discontinued after nearly a year. Now, we may see a whole new range of consumer products from the e-commerce giant as it will directly take a dig at the already competitive industry.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Reportedly, the phone is anticipated to sync with Amazon’s home assistant Alexa and act as a central hub or part of a core feature. The aim is to create a mobile hub that is deeply integrated with Alexa AI for seamless access to Amazon services like shopping, Prime Video, Music, and others, driving marketplace sales.

The report also points out that Amazon’s smartphone will be heavily focused on AI-powered innovations that could bypass traditional app stores.

Amazon’s new smartphone plan is an attempt to revive Jeff Bezos’ vision of a ubiquitous, voice-driven computing assistant. The executive has imagined a device that centres around shopping, while also competing with Apple by offering Prime shipping perks, exclusive discounts, and seamless integration with Amazon’s ecosystem.

Advertisement

While Amazon’s smartphone is in planning, the details have been kept under wraps. Hence, information regarding its features, pricing, capabilities, revenue, and other key details has not been revealed.

It was suggested that the schedule for Amazon’s Transformer smartphone project is uncertain. And it could also risk being cancelled if any changes in strategy are expected or if they face financial constraints.

Therefore, we may have to wait as the company finalises its plans to bring the “Transformer” smartphone to market.