Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Saving Day sales: Check out best deals on phones

The Flipkart Big Saving Days and Amazon Prime Day sales have gone live in India. Both these sales promise great deals on mobile phones, TVs, laptops and other electronic items. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020 will last till August 10 whereas Amazon Prime Day sale 2020 will be live till August 7.

Flipkart is offering a 10% instant discount for CitiBank and ICICI Bank credit cardholders whereas Amazon offers a 10% instant discount for HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders.

Flipkart's Big Saving Day offers discounts on smartphones like Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone SE2, Oppo Reno 2, Moto Razr and LG V30+. Amazon Prime Day sale, on the other hand, offers discounts on smartphones such as OnePlus Nord, Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10.

OnePlus Nord on Amazon

OnePlus has launched its first mid-range device, OnePlus Nord at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. The 128GB variant of this smartphone is available at Rs 27,999. If you have HDFC debit or credit card, you get an additional discount of Rs 1,500. This latest OnePlus smartphone is available in two color variants- Marble Blue and Gray Onyx. Besides this, OnePlus 7T Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rs 43,999.

Flipkart Offers on iPhone SE 2

The latest Apple smartphone, iPhone SE 2, which is a great device for first time iPhone buyers, can be purchased at a discounted cost of Rs 36,999 in case of the 64GB variant whereas the 128GB variant is available at a discounted cost of RS 41,999. This smartphone is available in three colour variants- Black, Red and White. Buyers also get Rs 13,450 on exchanging old smartphones along with the discounts such as No Cost EMI starting from Rs 4,111 per month.

Apple iPhone 11 on Amazon

Apple iPhone 11 seems to have gotten the biggest price cut in the Amazon Prime Day Sale ever since it came out in 2019. 64GB variant of this premium smartphone is available at Rs 59,999 whereas it costs Rs 68,300 in the market. Buyers also get upto Rs 11,000 on exchanging their old devices along with a No Cost EMI plan.

Flipkart Offers on iPhone XR

Another Apple smartphone that is available at a discounted cost in the Flipkart Big Saving Day sale is iPhone XR. The 64GB variant of Apple iPhone XR is can be purchased at a discounted cost of Rs 44,999 whereas the 128 GB variant is available at a cost of Rs 49,999 during the sale duration. This smartphone by Apple is available in 5 colour variants- Black, Red, Coral Red, Yellow and Blue. The Buyers also get Rs 13,450 on exchanging old smartphones along with the discounts like No Cost EMI beginning from Rs 5,556 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 on Amazon

This smartphone from Samsung has also been heavily discounted during the Prime Day Sale as it is available at Rs 44,999 during the sale period. Buyers also get up to Rs 11,000 off on exchanging their old devices along with a No Cost EMI plan.

Flipkart Offers on Oppo Reno 2

This Oppo smartphone is available in 2 variants- 128GB and 256 GB. The 128 GB variant of Oppo Reno 2 is available at a discounted cost of Rs 24,990 and its 256 GB variant can be purchased at a discounted cost of RS 38,990. This latest Oppo smartphone is available in 2 color variants- Luminous Black and Ocean Blue. Buyers get upto Rs 13,150 on exchanging their old devices in addition to discounts such as No Cost EMI beginning from Rs 4,333 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite on Amazon

Another Samsung smartphone to be available at a discounted cost during the latest Amazon sale is Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The 128GB variant of this smartphone is available at Rs 37,999 on Amazon.

Flipkart Offers on LG V30+

This LG smartphone is available in single variant-128 GB and is available at a discounted cost of Rs 19,999. LG V30+ is available in 2 colour variants- Black and Silver. Buyers also get upto Rs 13, 650 on exchange in addition to discounts such as No Cost EMI beginning from Rs 2, 223 per month.

Flipkart Offers on Motorola Razr

This Motorola smartphone is available in two colour variants- Gold and Black. It is available at a discounted cost of Rs 1,24,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Buyers get upto Rs 13, 650 off on exchange along with No Cost EMI beginning from Rs 10,417 per month.

Apart from smartphones, there are also offers on electronic appliances such as iPhone Mi TV which is available for Rs 17,999 and also Samsung's The Frame 55-Inch 4K QLED smart TV which is available at a heavily discounted cost of Rs 81,999 during the latest Flipkart sale.

Smart assistants such as Apple HomePod and Google Home Mini are available at Rs 18,900 and Rs 2,299 respectively on Flipkart. Huawei FreeBuds 3i now sells for around Rs 9,990 on Amazon and buyers also get a free Huawei Band 4 whereas Mi True Wireless Earphones are available for Rs 3,599.

