OnePlus reveals AI features coming to Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2 ahead of official launch; details here

Ahead of its Summer Launch Event in Milan on 16 July, OnePlus has announced that its new OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 will come equipped with advanced AI features. OnePlus claims that these tools are designed to enhance various aspects of users' digital experiences.

The OnePlus Nord 4, the phone that comes with a metal unibody, will integrate AI within the UI. This includes enhancing images, boosting productivity, and optimizing device performance.

AI tools coming to OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2

OnePlus has introduced AI tools like AI Eraser and Smart Cutout, which remove unwanted elements from photos. The OnePlus Nord 4 will also feature AI Best Face and AI Clear Face. AI Clear Face, available at launch, adds definition to faces in photos, while AI Best Face, arriving later this year, can correct group selfies by opening closed eyes.

The OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 will offer AI productivity tools such as AI Speak and AI Summarise. These tools assist in summarizing information from websites and apps. Additionally, AI Writer can compose long messages from short prompts, and Recording Summary can condense hour-long meeting recordings into brief summaries with transcripts.

OnePlus claims AI is deeply embedded in the devices' operating system, OxygenOS 14.

OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2 features

The OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 utilize the Trinity Engine, which optimizes CPU, RAM, and storage performance. The Battery Health Engine in the Nord 4 ensures long-term battery health, with tests showing it can handle over 1,600 charging cycles while maintaining more than 80 per cent capacity, OnePlus claims.

OnePlus will reveal more details about the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 at the Summer Launch Event on 16 July in Milan. The event will also feature the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R, and will be streamed live on OnePlus's YouTube channel.