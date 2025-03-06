Amazon Prime Video introduces AI-powered dubbing for licensed films and shows

Amazon Prime Video is set to introduce AI-assisted dubbing for select movies and series, starting Wednesday, as part of its efforts to enhance accessibility and attract a wider global audience. The feature will initially support English and Spanish dubs for 12 licensed titles, the company confirmed.

The move is part of a growing industry trend where media companies are leveraging artificial intelligence to improve user experience and expand content accessibility.

The AI-powered dubbing technology will only be applied to films and series that currently lack dubbed versions, ensuring that viewers in different regions can enjoy more content in their preferred language. “This is an important step toward making more content accessible to global audiences,” a Prime Video spokesperson said.

With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, Amazon’s push for AI-generated language dubbing reflects its strategy to enhance the streaming experience without extensive human intervention, which can be costly and time-consuming.

Prime Video’s move follows similar AI-driven initiatives in the entertainment industry. Last year, Walt Disney’s ESPN explored the use of artificial intelligence to personalise news and sports recaps for younger audiences, particularly through its flagship show “SportsCenter.”

While Amazon has not disclosed which titles will feature AI dubbing first, it’s likely that the technology will expand to more languages and content over time. If successful, this move could reshape how streaming platforms approach multilingual content accessibility.