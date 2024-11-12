Amazon working on smart glasses that will provide real-time directions to delivery agents: Report

Amazon is developing smart glasses to help its delivery drivers navigate more quickly and easily, according to a report by Reuters. These glasses would give drivers step-by-step directions on a tiny screen, making it easier to find their way around buildings and neighbourhoods to deliver packages faster.

The glasses, known by the code name "Amelia," would show drivers exactly where to go—even in tricky spots like inside apartment buildings or around gates. They could also warn drivers about obstacles like dogs or locked gates. By freeing up drivers’ hands from using GPS devices, the glasses would allow them to carry more packages and deliver more efficiently. With millions of packages to deliver every day, Amazon hopes that saving even a few seconds per stop will make a big difference.

This move is part of Amazon’s effort to cut down on delivery costs, especially as it faces more competition from Walmart, which is offering new incentives to its delivery drivers during the busy holiday season.

Delivering to customers’ doorsteps is the most complex and expensive part of the process. Amazon’s delivery costs rose to $23.5 billion last quarter, so it’s working on ways to be more efficient. The company has already started using scanners inside delivery vans to help drivers find packages faster. These new glasses could take it a step further by speeding up the “last 100 yards” to customers’ doors.

Despite their potential, these smart glasses aren’t ready yet. Amazon needs to solve issues like making a battery that can last a full day while keeping the glasses light and comfortable. The company also has to collect detailed maps of neighbourhoods and delivery spots, which could take years.

Another potential issue is convincing drivers to wear the glasses, which some may find uncomfortable or distracting. Amazon may eventually require drivers to wear them, especially since many of its drivers work for third-party companies that Amazon contracts.

The new delivery glasses build on Amazon’s earlier Echo Frames, smart glasses that let users listen to audio and give voice commands to Alexa. However, Echo Frames haven’t been very popular so far. Some reports say fewer than 10,000 pairs of the latest model have sold, though Amazon disputes this. Amazon is planning a new version of Echo Frames with a similar screen by 2026.

There’s no guarantee the glasses will ever launch. If Amazon can’t get the technology or battery right, the project could be delayed or cancelled.