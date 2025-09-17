American Express launches NFT passport stamps for US cardholders

American Express has introduced NFT passport stamps for its US consumer card members, offering a blockchain-based way to commemorate travel experiences. The digital stamps are stored as ERC-721 tokens on Ethereum’s layer-2 Base network, creating personalised keepsakes that capture each trip.

Each NFT stamp records the country visited along with a short description. Users can customise the stamp with highlights from their journey, whether it’s a monument, a memorable meal, or a hotel stay.

“As physical passport stamps continue to disappear, Amex Passport creates an opportunity for Card Members to celebrate their travels,” said Luke Gebb, Executive Vice President at Amex Digital Labs.

Amex emphasised that the NFT stamps will not contain personal data, protecting cardholder privacy on the blockchain. The stamps are also non-transferable, ensuring they remain unique to the traveller. Cardholders can choose to share them on social media or save them to their devices.

Data from BaseScan shows that the Amex travel stamp smart contract was deployed nearly a month ago.

The launch follows a survey revealing that 73 percent of respondents want to commemorate digital trips, while 56 percent said they miss receiving physical passport stamps. Amex says the feature bridges nostalgia with a secure and decentralised travel record.

The move comes as NFT markets experience a revival. In August 2025, NFT trading volumes hit $578 million (₹4,800 crore), while overall market capitalisation climbed to $9.3 billion (₹77,000 crore), a 40 percent jump in one month.

Amex joins a growing list of companies experimenting with NFTs to enhance customer engagement:

• Lufthansa launched Uptrip, a loyalty programme where passengers collect NFT trading cards redeemable for lounge access and upgrades.

• Mastercard rolled out its Artist Accelerator programme, offering NFT passes for exclusive music content.

• Starbucks piloted Starbucks Odyssey, merging its rewards programme with NFT-based “Journey Stamps”, though it was later discontinued.