Amid Elon Musk's constant denial, his father details 4-day visit to emerald mine with billionaire son

Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk has given a detailed account of the four-day trip with his billionaire son to the much-disputed emerald mine in South Africa. This comes after Elon Musk has repeatedly shut down rumours clarifying that there is no evidence that such place exists.

In an interview with The Sun UK, Errol Musk revealed that Elon Musk went on a four-day visit to his emerald mine in South Africa when he was just a teenager. According to him, they went to the mine in the Lake Tanganyika region “to pick up a cargo of emeralds and fly them back to their native South Africa”.

As per his statement: “I visited the mine once, Elon came with me. It was lousy. There was nothing to eat except stamp mielies [ground dried corn]. Elon never ate anything for four days in a row.”

Elon Musk on much-talked about emerald mine

Back in January, Elon Musk had tweeted that he’d offer one million dogecoin, worth $93,000 at the time, to anyone who can prove that this emerald mine actually existed. In a previous The US Sun report, Errol Musk had revealed that he can prove the mine’s existence. He further added, “Elon knows it’s true. All the kids know about it. My daughter has three or four emerald pendants. Elon saw them (the emeralds) at our house. He knew I was selling them.”

I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of this mine’s existence! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

On Sunday, Elon Musk wrote a long tweet shutting down the rumours about the mine. He stated that his father is broke from past 25 years and had taken financial support from him and his brother. He wrote, “If this mine was real, he would not require financial support from my brother and me.”

I grew up in a lower, transitioning to upper, middle income situation, but did not have a happy childhood. Haven’t inherited anything ever from anyone, nor has anyone given me a large financial gift.



My father created a small electrical/mechanical engineering company that was… May 6, 2023

In his tweet, he also clarified: “There is no objective evidence whatsoever that this mine ever existed. He told me that he owned a share in a mine in Zambia, and I believed him for a while, but nobody has ever seen the mine, nor are there any records of its existence.”

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, also joined the conversation, saying that if Errol Musk had an emerald mine, they wouldn’t have to sleep in a one-bedroom apartment or on the floor. She also revealed that when she and her family moved to Toronto in 1989, they stayed in a one-bedroom apartment. On Twitter, she wrote: “When we moved to Toronto in 1989, we stayed in a one-bedroom apartment until I found a rent-controlled apartment, which took us three weeks to clean up. We all worked, were happy and optimistic. The first I heard of an emerald mine was on Twitter about 10 years ago.”

I only briefly lived with my Mom tbc lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2023

To this, Elon Musk replied saying, “I only briefly lived with my Mom tbc[To Be Confirmed] lol.”

