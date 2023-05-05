OnePlus 10 Pro offer: OnePlus is offering up to Rs 12,000 discount

OnePlus is hosting its OnePlus Summer Sale on OnePlus.in and Amazon. During the ongoing sale, the company is offering up to Rs 12,000 discount on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. It was launched in India at Rs 66,999 in India last year. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset , up to 12GB RAM and support for 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro offer: Check deal

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 55,999, down by Rs 11,000 on Amazon.In and the company website. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards on OnePlus.in, bringing the cost down to Rs 54,999.

One Amazon, Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders can get Rs 750 bank discount on the purchase of the smartphone. This is valid till May 8 only.

For users looking to upgrade to a flagship 5G enabled device, exchange offers of up to Rs 10,000 on select 4G devices, can be availed on the OnePlus 10 Pro on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App.

The smartphone is available in Volcanic Black and Emberald Forest colour variants.

OnePlus Summer Sale: Offers on smartphones

In addition to this, OnePlus is also offering flat discount of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10T and Rs 4,000 on the OnePlus 10R, across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience stores and Amazon.in.

As for OnePlus Nord smartphones, OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite is available on a discount of Rs 500 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline stores while OnePlus Nord 2T is available on a discount of Rs 1,500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus offline stores and Amazon.in. The offer is valid till May 10.

Additionally, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank cards.

OnePlus’ first tablet, OnePlus Pad recently debuted in India at Rs 37,999. During the ongoing OnePlus sale, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on Kotak Mahindra bank credit cards.

OnePlus is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on OnePlus Nord Watch from May 3 to May 6 and Rs 500 from May 7 to May 10 across all channels. Additionally, customers can get an instant discount of Rs 500 on ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra bank cards.

