Amid layoffs, Alibaba pledges to hire 15,000 people this year: Report

Chinese tech company, Alibaba Group has denied rumours regarding any mass layoffs in the company, reported to South China Morning Post. Additionally, it is revealed that the company has pledged to hire 15,000 new employees this year. It was earlier rumoured that Alibaba Cloud will make 7 per cent job cuts amid the difficult economic environment as the company prepares for an IPO.

The report reveals that Alibaba’s six departments are planning to hire 15,000 people in total, out of which 3,000 will be fresh graduates. The official Weibo account of the company’s recruitment site reveals that it is offering “thousands of posts” each day.

In a Weibo post, the company stated, “Each day we see new comers joining and old colleagues leaving. The movement of talent is what all companies see. At Alibaba, talent is moving in and out normally. In the face of new situations, new opportunities and new developments, we have never stopped innovating and upgrading ourselves, nor have we stopped recruiting and cultivating outstanding talent.”

Back in March this year, the company employed 2,35,000 people. It then decided to split the Alibaba Group into six units: Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group, and Digital Media and Entertainment Group. It was decided that each unit would be led by its own CEO and board of directors.

As per a report by Nikkei Asia, this led to the launch of separate listings and triggered mass layoffs in the company.

During this wave of layoffs, several big companies like Meta are making job cuts across the globe. In recent news, Facebook’s recent layoffs impacted several senior executives in India as well. These included Avinash Pant, the director of marketing for India, and Saket Jha Saurabh, the director and head of media partnerships. This mass layoff affected employees across marketing, administration, human resources, and other verticals.

At a time like this, when employees are scared for their jobs, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has openly supported layoffs. According to Musk, firing 80 per cent of his staff since his takeover has improved the productivity of the company. He encouraged other tech companies to do the same to improve their performance.

