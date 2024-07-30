Android 15 Beta 4 arrives for Pixel devices, stable release expected next month alongside Google Pixel 9 launch

Google has released the fourth and final beta of Android 15 for eligible Pixel devices, signalling that the stable release is just around the corner. The company is expected to officially launch Android 15 on August 13th, coinciding with the unveiling of its new Pixel 9 series smartphones, including a new foldable model.

This beta release focuses primarily on refining existing features and ensuring compatibility for app developers. "Apps targeting Android 15 can now be made available on the Google Play Store, so any users who install the beta OS can download the new versions," Google stated. "Or you might as well wait a couple more weeks for the stable release."

One notable change in beta 4 is the deprecation of the PNG-based emoji font. Android has supported vector emojis since version 13, but the older PNG format was retained for compatibility reasons. This removal suggests that Google is confident app developers have had sufficient time to transition to the newer vector format.

Android 15 Beta 4: Supported Pixel Devices

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a (expected)

Previous beta releases of Android 15 introduced several new features and improvements, including:

Private Spaces: A secure environment within the operating system to separate sensitive data and apps.

More Efficient AV1 Video Decoder: Improved video playback performance and efficiency.

Finalised APIs: Allowing app developers to test their apps against the latest Android 15 features and deprecated elements.

While this beta marks the final stage of testing for Pixel devices, other Android manufacturers will be rolling out their own Android 15 updates in the coming weeks and months. Samsung, OnePlus, and Honor are already testing Android 15 with their respective custom interfaces.