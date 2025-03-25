Android 16 DP3 brings ‘screen-off fingerprint unlock’ feature to more Pixel phones: Report

Google is making it easier for Pixel users to unlock their smartphones with the latest Android 16 Developer Preview 3 (DP3), rolled out last week. The update introduces a new feature called ‘Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock’ that allows Pixel devices with in-display fingerprint sensors to be unlocked without waking the screen, according to a report by Android Authority.

Previously, users had to rely on workarounds like activating the always-on display or using the tap-to-wake feature for the in-display fingerprint sensor to work. But with Android 16 DP3, Google aims to make the experience more seamless.

The new feature is accessible via Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock. Once enabled, users can simply tap the fingerprint sensor even when the screen is off. The scanner will illuminate, verify the user’s biometric data, and unlock the phone.

The functionality was first introduced in December 2024 with the Android 16 DP2 update but was initially limited to the Pixel 9 series. The latest update now expands the feature to other Pixel phones equipped with in-display fingerprint scanners.

According to the report, the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature has been successfully tested on the Google Pixel 6a. However, it remains unclear whether the feature still requires an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, which is exclusive to the Pixel 9 series. Earlier Pixel models up to the Pixel 6 rely on optical fingerprint readers for biometric authentication.

The update is a welcome change for Pixel users looking for a more convenient way to unlock their devices. With this feature becoming available across more models, Google appears to be enhancing user convenience and accessibility with each update.

As Google continues to refine Android 16 ahead of its official release, the new fingerprint unlocking method is likely to appeal to users who prefer quicker, hassle-free access to their devices. Whether it will roll out to non-Pixel devices remains to be seen, but for now, Pixel users are getting the first taste of the feature.

More details about the final rollout are expected in the upcoming months.