Android flagships may soon feature massive 8,000mAh batteries, reports suggest

In the competitive race to offer longer-lasting smartphones, Android manufacturers may be taking a giant leap forward in 2025. According to industry rumours, next-generation flagship devices could come equipped with massive 8,000mAh batteries, marking a significant upgrade in battery capacity.

This year’s flagship smartphones have already raised the bar. Devices like the Oppo Find X8 series and Realme GT 7 Pro have outshined traditional segment leaders, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, in terms of battery performance.

For instance, the Realme GT 7 Pro features a substantial 6,500mAh battery, while the iQOO 13 and Oppo Find X8 Pro offer 6,150mAh and 5,910mAh batteries, respectively. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max lag behind with 5,000mAh and 4,685mAh batteries.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, as reported by Notebookcheck, Realme could be at the forefront of this battery revolution. The company is reportedly testing multiple battery configurations for its upcoming flagship, likely the Realme GT 8 Pro. The testing includes:

• A 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, capable of reaching full capacity in 42 minutes.

• A 7,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, fully charging in 55 minutes.

• An 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 70 minutes.

While the 8,000mAh variant offers unparalleled capacity, it comes with slightly slower charging speeds compared to the smaller configurations. However, a 70-minute full charge for such a large battery still sets a new benchmark for efficiency.

If Realme successfully launches a smartphone with an 8,000mAh battery, it could establish a new segment of ultra-long-lasting smartphones, particularly in the premium market. This innovation could also boost Realme’s position in the flagship smartphone category, allowing it to compete more aggressively with brands like Apple and Samsung.

With larger batteries and faster charging becoming the focal point of development, Android manufacturers seem poised to meet the growing consumer demand for better battery life. As 2025 approaches, all eyes will be on brands like Realme to see if they can deliver on these ambitious promises.