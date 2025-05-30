Android phone losing battery fast? Instagram could be the reason, here's how to fix it

If your Android phone’s battery has been draining unusually fast, Instagram could be the culprit. Over the past few weeks, users, particularly those with Google Pixel devices, have reported significant battery issues, and Google has now confirmed the cause.

In a new support post, Google revealed that the Instagram app was responsible for the excessive battery usage, even when running in the background. The issue reportedly became more noticeable after Pixel devices received the May software update.

The Meta-owned social media platform, which has over a billion users globally, is one of the most frequently used apps on Android. However, frustrated users turned to platforms like Reddit to highlight how the app was depleting battery life at an alarming rate. Some even attempted to roll back to older versions of Instagram, only to experience further issues such as overheating. Others switched to Instagram Lite and noticed improved battery performance, further suggesting that the main app was at fault.

How to fix Instagram Battery Drain issue on Android?

The easiest way to fix the issue now is to update the Instagram app on your Android device. Meta hasn't issued a formal statement, but Google has confirmed that Instagram has started rolling out a fix. “Starting today, Instagram is rolling out an updated app that should fix a battery drain issue on Android devices,” the post reads. Users are being advised to update to version 382.0.0.49.84 of the Instagram app via the Google Play Store to resolve the problem.

If the update doesn’t appear immediately, it may already be installed. Users can verify their app version by long-pressing the Instagram icon, selecting “App info,” and scrolling to the bottom to check the version number.

Although Google has acknowledged the issue on Pixel phones, it remains unclear whether devices from other manufacturers were also affected. For now, updating the app is the best course of action to restore normal battery performance.