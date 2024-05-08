Apple announces 2024 Pride braided solo loop for Apple Watch in India: Check price, features and more

Apple has introduced its 2024 Pride Collection that includes wallpapers for iPhones, iPhones and a Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch. Users will also get new themed watch faces for their Apple Watch. For the first time, the tech giant is now allowing users to customise their wallpapers to showcase a spectrum of colours representing the vibrancy and diversity of LGBTQ+ communities.

According to the company, the new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop evokes the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities with a vibrant, fluorescent design inspired by multiple pride flags, and features a laser-etched lug that reads ‘PRIDE 2024’”.

The black and brown colour symbolise Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS, while the pink, light blue, and white hues represent transgender and non-binary individuals.

Apple says that the new Pride Radiance watch face and iOS and iPadOS wallpapers bring bold, symbolic colour to Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad. As per the official statement, “Signaling hope, strength, and fellowship to LGBTQ+ communities, the beams of light glow against a dark background, and stack on top of each other to represent the everlasting impact of LGBTQ+ activism and its role in illuminating the path to greater equality for future generations.”

On iPhone and iPad, a beam of colour spells out “Pride” and move when the user unlocks their device. The new Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpaper will be available on watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5.

Apple Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch: India price, availability

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop will be available for purchase on Apple’s official website starting May 22. It will be available at a price of Rs 9,500.

This loop is available in 41 mm and 45 mm size options and is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

As for the Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon with watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5

