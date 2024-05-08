Google Pixel 8a launched in India for Rs 52,999 but you can get it at price lower than Rs 40,000

Google has launched the Pixel 8a, which was originally rumoured to be announced at the Google I/O event on May 14. Instead, the launch took place on the night of May 7, catching fans and potential buyers off guard. The device is already listed on Flipkart and you can place your pre-order now. But before that, check out the features and some impressive early-bird offers on the latest Google Pixel device.

Pricing and how to get it cheaper

The Pixel 8a comes with a hefty price tag starting at Rs 52,999 for the 128GB model, stepping up from the Pixel 7a's launch price of Rs 43,999 last year. The 256GB variant is priced even higher at Rs 59,999. However, interested buyers can acquire the phone at a more accessible price of Rs 39,999 during the pre-order phase on Flipkart.

Pre-order benefits



Buyers using an SBI Credit Card can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 4,000. Additionally, there’s an exchange offer that can slash another Rs 9,000 off the price for certain smartphone models. I tried to exchange some of the OnePlus models to verify the discount and most of them showed the Rs 9,000 exchange bonus. Moreover, for those who purchase during this period, Google is offering the Pixel Buds A-Series for a mere Rs 999.

Specifications



The Pixel 8a boasts a 6.1-inch OLED Actua display which is noted for being 40 per cent brighter than its predecessor. It offers a sharp 1080 x 2400 resolution and a smooth refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Design and build



Weighting 188 grams, the design follows closely with its predecessors but introduces refined aesthetics like a matte back panel and a polished aluminium frame. The phone's compact body measures 152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm, with a distinctive camera module and a punch-hole display.

Power and performance



Internally, the device is powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset and backed by an 8GB LPDDR5x RAM, ensuring swift and efficient performance. The Titan M2 security coprocessor adds an extra layer of security to the phone's hardware.

Camera capabilities



The camera setup on the Pixel 8a is impressive, featuring a dual rear camera system with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front sports a 13-megapixel camera enhanced with AI features like Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser to elevate photo and video quality.

Battery and AI



The 4492 mAh battery promises all-day endurance, and the package includes a charger. Additionally, the phone features Gemini, Google's own built-in AI assistant, enhancing user interaction through voice, text, and image inputs.