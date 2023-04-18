Apple BKC Store opening: Twitter reacts to long queues outside Apple Mumbai store

Apple BKC, India’s first Apple retail store will open today in Mumbai at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex. To celebrate this occasion, Apple CEO Tim Cook has come to India to inaugurate the Mumbai store.

Around 200 Apple fans have lined up in front of the store since 6AM, waiting for the doors to open. The store will officially open for the public today at 11AM.

"The vibe here is just different," said 23-year old Aan Shah, who travelled from Ahmedabad to attend the launch. "It's not like buying from some normal store. There's just no comparison. It's so exciting."

His love for Apple has earlier taken him to store openings in New York and Boston, where he once got a chance to meet Cook.

Maharashtra | Apple's first India store set to open in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today. People stand in queues outside the store before its opening. pic.twitter.com/vISeWrwSTD — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the long lines in front of the Apple BKC store in Mumbai today.

Hundreds of people outside Apple BKC. Many just for the excitement, some to get their products signed by Tim Cook.

One fan, Sajid came wearing the iconic Stevens Jobs turtleneck to sign his 30 year old Mac pic.twitter.com/PrCHffVGF0 — Sriram Mani (@followthemani) April 18, 2023

Wondering, how many in this queue wil come out with any Apple product! — Amit Misra (@amit6060) April 18, 2023

Mandir bna nhi bikhari pahle aa gye pic.twitter.com/Qw3jqV4LzS — Moana (@ladynationalist) April 18, 2023

Also Watch: Apple BKC: Pics from Apple's first store in India

Android stores: pic.twitter.com/8zxiiGNqfF — Sandeep D Chaudhary (@16x2iz8) April 18, 2023

Apple has previously faced problems in opening physical retail stores in India, but its products have been available on e-commerce websites like Amazon, while its online store opened in 2020.

The store was opened for bloggers and tech analysts at a private event on Monday, while many Bollywood celebrities were seen meeting Cook last night.



Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook set to meet PM Narendra Modi on April 19

Also Read: Apple BKC Store opening latest updates: Customers start lining up ahead of inauguration