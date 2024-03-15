Apple buys DarwinAI, an AI startup, likely to bring gen AI features to iOS 18

Apple has acquired Canada-based AI company called Darwin AI which will be used to inspect the components during the manufacturing process, reported Bloomberg. It was revealed that with this acquisition, Google aims to make a smaller and more efficient AI system. Several employees from the AI company has now joined the Apple’s artificial intelligence division.

Additionally, the report also revealed that DarwinAI’s researcher Alexander Wong is now the director of Apple’s AI division. DarwinAI has developed AI technology for visually inspecting components during the manufacturing process and serves customers in a range of industries.

After Microsoft’s Copilot, Google’s Gemini, Apple is planning to roll out its own generative AI that can write human-like responses. This system is expected to roll out on Apple devices eventually in the upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15 operating systems.

Notably, Apple has confirmed the acquisition with the statement, “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time”.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that Apple is planning to add features like auto-summarising and auto-complete to its core apps and productivity software such as Pages and Keynote. It is also rumoured to be working to merge AI into services like Apple Music. Apple wants to use AI ‘to better automate playlist creation’.

As for Siri, it is also expected to get an overhaul with AI. Gurman further added, “Apple is building a new AI-based system to help AppleCare employees assist customers with troubleshooting.”

It is rumoured that Apple is working on its own version of AI chatbot like ChatGPT that might be called as Apple GPT. According to Gurman, Apple has already launched this service for the employees. It helps them test features, summarise text and answer questions based on saved data.

Apple plans to disclose more about its plans to put generative artificial intelligence to use later this year, CEO Tim Cook said during the company's recent annual shareholder meeting.

Cook said that the iPhone maker sees "incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more."

